Billie Joe Thomas, Father, Grandfather, and friend born November 17, 1932 in Independence, KS, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2019 in his Everett, WA, home. A Korean war veteran, and a career military servicemen of thirty years, Billie was married for 56 years to his late wife, Shirley Anne Thomas, and is survived by his three children, Rick Thomas, Vickey Weber, Terri Oldfield, and his loving grandchildren and great grandchildren all. A service at Tahoma National Cemetery will be held August 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 11, 2019
