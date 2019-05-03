Binh Van Nguyen (1967 - 2019) Elizabeth Grace Nguyen (2007-2019) Our family would like to inform that Our beloved son-in-law and granddaughter went to be with the Lord on April 6, 2019 LIFE CELEBRATION SCHEDULE Service will be on Monday, May 6, 2019 At New Life Church (15711 152nd Ave SE, Renton, WA 98058) Visitation: 10:00 a.m. Christian Life Celebration Service: 11:00 a.m. A Navy Honorable Service will be held immediately after at Tahoma National Cemetery (18600 South East 240th St, Kent, WA 98402-4868) Police Escort to National Cemetery: 12:30 p.m. Navy Honorable Procession: 1:30 p.m. Burial Service: 2:00 p.m. On behalf of the bereaved Family Mr. and Mrs. Hoa Nguyen
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 3, 2019