In Loving Memory of Blake Miles Burpee June 22, 1975-July 18, 2008 No pen put to paper could find the right words to describe the pain and sadness a parent feels after the death of a child. It is not the normal chain of events in our lives but with God's grace we believe we will be united again. Loved, missed and thought of always, Dad, Renise and Family

In Loving Memory of Blake Miles Burpee June 22, 1975-July 18, 2008 No pen put to paper could find the right words to describe the pain and sadness a parent feels after the death of a child. It is not the normal chain of events in our lives but with God's grace we believe we will be united again. Loved, missed and thought of always, Dad, Renise and Family Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 18, 2019

