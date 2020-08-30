Blanche Emily Danforth, age 105, of Everett Washington, was born on June 16, 1915 in Monroe, Washington and passed away peacefully on August 15, 2020 in Everett, Washington.

She was raised in Monroe and Duvall with her younger sister, Florence, who was born only 1 year and 3 days after Blanche. In 1939, she married Thomas C. Danforth and the spent over 51 years happily married. Blanche was a faithful Catholic and a longtime member of the St. Mary Magdalen Parish in Everett, Washington. She lived a full life, always pausing to enjoy fine cuisine dining out. Blanche would savor her meal to the very last bite, she never left food on her plate. For many years, she and her husband owned and operated the "Thrifty Heat" a home heating oil delivery business in Everett, befriending many people throughout her years there.

Blanche was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas C. Danforth in 1990; her parents, Emily and Constant Linthout; her sister, Florence F. Gifford in 1938; and her dear friends, John and Virginia Simpson who were like family to her. At the end of her life, she was cared for lovingly and with great compassion by the staff of the "Cline Adult Family Home". There are no words that can describe the appreciation she felt for those who made her last days so comfortable and peaceful.

Graveside Service will be held, Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery, 4504 Broadway, Everett WA 98203

