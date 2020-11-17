Blanche Helen Coy James, age 98, the oldest Tulalip Tribal Elder, beloved Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother, peacefully passed away in the comfort of her home on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 with her beloved family by her side. Blanche was an avid snow skier who loved gardening and a faithful devoted follower of our lord Jesus Christ. She dedicated her life to her family, and her greatest joy and achievement was to see her family grow and spend time with them. Blanche was preceded in death by her daughter, Louise Brown.

Blanche is survived by her loving children, Larry James (Gina James), Gayle Kopple (Alan Koppel), Randy James (Dodie James), Vicki Hill (Randy Hill); her Grandchildren, Gene Zufelt, Angela Smith, Ryan James, Saundra Yon-Wagner, Brent Kellogg, M'Lissa Kaysner, Jeremy Wagner, Jennifer James, and April Vander Pol; and 23 Great Grandchildren.

At a private service in Mission Beach, Grandma Nana, as she was called by many, will be laid to rest.

Her kindness, devotion, and love will never be forgotten. Her laughter, sense of humor and smile will forever live in our hearts.

Sunrise July 15, 1922 Sunset November 11, 2020

Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.

Arrangements entrusted to Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home.

July 15, 1922 - November 11, 2020