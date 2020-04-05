Send Flowers Obituary

Blanche Louise Nelson Blanche Louise (Morley) Nelson, was born on February 12, 1918. She passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 4, 2020 at the age of 102. Her parents were Luke and Ada Morley of Marysville, WA. (Sunnyside area). She was raised on the family farm and graduated from Marysville High School in 1936. Blanche married the love of her life, Veryl H. Nelson (Marysville Class of 1935) on July 29, 1939. Over the years they lived in Everett and Snohomish, then later returned to Everett. In July 2019 they celebrated 80 years of marriage. For many years she was an integral part of Delta Baptist Church in north Everett. She was an excellent wife and mother. Blanche leaves behind her husband, Veryl; two sons, Lee H. Nelson (Ruelyn) and Reid V. Nelson (Judy); five grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren. At her request no services will be held.



