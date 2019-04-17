Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bob Dale. View Sign

Bob Dale died April 12, 2019, from com-plications of a complex life that ended in heart failure. He was 87 years old. Bob was born in Seattle, where he lived the first 72 years of his life, moving to Tucson, AZ, in 2005. He then returned home to the Everett, WA, area in 2015. He is preceded in death by his father, Charles Franklin Dale, mother, Violet Bergseth Dale Cottrell, beloved step-dad, Melvin Cottrell, and tragically, sister, Marilyn Dale Gifford Stoddard, and eldest child, Michael Robert Dale. Bob was an honest man who knew how to have a good time. He had a solid work ethic and a generous heart. Bob always tried to solve problems and make any given situation better by providing strong, sound advice, whether you wanted it or not. His midnight (or later) phone calls to friends and family were infamous…and often difficult to forgive! Bob loved the water and the great outdoors. He did a season as a commercial salmon fisherman off the Washington coast and was the CEO, CFO, and sole proprietor of the Bradley Boat Company, which produced exactly one really well built boat. It was the best damned boat Bob Dale and son could build, leaving him proud of his son and their boat right up to the last voyage. Bob held many jobs in his life, but his most productive was the Smith Bros. Dairy residential and University of Washington sororities and fraternities milk delivery routes, along with his Bob's Milk Barns scattered throughout North Seattle, where he sold milk, fruit, produce, and the occasional Christmas tree. Left behind to mourn him are his first wife and first love, Lorraine Eliason and their four surviving children: Cindy Smith, Ron Dale (Ann), Gloria Johnson, and Larry Dale (Marjorie), plus step-children, Leann Hill (Kelly) and Thom Haller (Eveline); and then the grandchildren, all 23 of them plus eight greats. There are also brothers who have loved and cared for him, Paddy (Marian) and Carey (Julie) Cottrell. Bewildered and still waiting for Dad to come home are the furry kids, Sylvia, Ernie and Smokey. Bob and I were married October 19, 1996. That we were happy is an under-statement. He was my hero in so many ways. These have really been the best 23 years of my life with too many adventures to list. We did the best we could to make every day a memory worth having because we always knew there'd never be enough time, but we promised we would do all we could to make each year the best, and so we did. BobbyD, I will love you to my last breath and I will know who you are, when we surely meet again. Bob Dale is survived and loved and missed by his wife, Ellie. Memorial and inurnment date to be announced. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 17, 2019

