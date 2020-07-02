1/
Bob Hokana
Another birthday missed with the love of my life. You are still loved, still missed, and very dear. Loved you yesterday, love you still, always have, always will. Your memory is a keepsake from which I'll never part. God has you in his arms I have you in my heart. You were my gift from God above. I knew that I was richly blessed, for God had given me the very best. We think about you always, we talk about you still, you have never been forgotten, and you never will. We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain, to walk and guide us through our lives until we meet again. Your loving wife, Betty, our children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. June 11, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
