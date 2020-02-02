Bobby Leroy Kimball June 25, 1960 - January 28, 2020 Bobby Leroy Kimball aka (Skip), 59, died January 28, 2020. He was born June 25, 1960 in Everett, WA to Robert Kimball and Dorothy Skoglund. He passed away with his son, Brandon and nephew, Kevin Fackrell and Michael Alameda at his side. Skip attended Cascade High School. He worked aside with his dad, Captain Robert Kimball as a deckhand for Dunlap, he also worked for Fiber Optic and Hinkley & McCoy as a communcation installer. He loved fishing, boating, crabbing. He was a kind, and caring person, he had a big heart and he will truly be missed. He left behind a son, Brandon Kimball; stepmother, Evelyn Kimball; sisters: Verna (Dave) Lee, Laura (Cisco) Cristan, Roxana (Mitch) Miller; grandchildren: Mateo Kimball, Shaya Krug and Kirah Kimball; also many nieces and nephews. There will be a celebration of his life with family and friends, time and place will be announced at a later date on Facebook.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 2, 2020