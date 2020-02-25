Bok Soo "Nancy" Morgan Nov. 5, 1930 - Feb. 13, 2020 Peacefully passed away in the hospital, February 13, 2020. She was 89. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Air Force Lt Col (Ret.) Chester Morgan, Sr. She leaves behind four children, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, two sisters, nephews and nieces. She was Korean, yet born in Japan, and moved to Korea as a teenager and was trilingual. She survived the Korean War and moved to Washington State with her husband and young son in the early 1960's. She lived in Everett, WA over 50 years. Nancy had a zest for life, she was active for many years in the Arts community. Opera, ballet and ballroom dancing were her passions. Nancy was an excellent tennis player and often competed and defeated men twice her size! She loved to travel the world and had many adventures, so working as a travel agent was the perfect occupation for her. She will be placed with her husband in a private ceremony at Evergreen Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held on March 6, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at The Dorothy Jayne Studio, 2931 Bond St, Everett, WA. Family, friends and neighbors are cordially invited to join us in this celebration and remembrance of Nancy. As an expression of sympathy, please donate to: tunnel2towers.org
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 25, 2020