Bonita Lynn Ernst Bonnie Ernst was born July 9, 1946 in Milwaukee Wisconsin to parents, James and Ione Donovan (deceased). Bonnie passed away peacefully on July 12, 2019 after a year-long bout with cancer. She is survived by her husband, Gerald (Jerry) Ernst and her two children: son, Jeffrey (Jeff) and his wife, Rachael and their three boys, Nicholas (Nick), Austen and Ryley; daughter, Andrea (Andi) Petke and husband, Matthew (Matt) and their daughter, Sophia (Sophie); her sister, Janet Ohnemus and her two sons, James (JJ) and Shannon. Bonnie's loves in her life were cooking, travel, Christmas, and her children and grandchildren. She also loved our spectacular Seattle Seahawks. She was a huge number 12 fan. Bonnie and I were married for 51 years and seven months and they have been the most wonderful years of my life. I cannot believe she is gone. I and our entire family and friends will miss you more than I can say. With all my love and the family's love, your loving husband Jerry. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 21, 2019