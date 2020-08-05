Bonita, 62 passed away on Monday, July 27th with her beloved family by her side at her home. She was born on August 13th, 1957 in Seattle, WA. Bonita was the youngest of 9 children. She leaves behind 5 of her siblings; Ray, Carol, Joanne, Judy, and Susie. Her husband Charlie of 19 years, her daughters; Jessica and Shelbie, her stepdaughters; Sheriah and Lacey, her mother-in law; Bessie, her brother- in law Ricky, her sister- in law, Angel, and her six grandchildren.Bonita worked as a mail carrier for twenty plus years. Later in life, she became a Mary Kay Sales Director for 17 years. If you knew Bonita, you would know she was full of life and liked to talk a lot. Her personality was so contagious, you could hear her laugh and see her smile from a mile away. Her favorite hobby was taking care of her flowers and always buying more gardening pots. She bought so many flowers, she became a regular at her local nursery in Stanwood. Bonita, you will always be in our hearts. We love you forever. August 13, 1957 - July 27, 2020



