Bonita Patricia Morgan January 23, 1933-March 24, 2019 Bonnie Morgan, 86, of Woodinville, WA, died peacefully at home in the early morning hours of March 24, 2019. Bonnie was born in Cle Elum, WA on January 23, 1933 to Grace and Carsten Grosgebauer. She was preceded in death by her younger sister, Jacqueline (Jackie). Bonnie was married to Richard Morgan for 53 years, raising four children: Dawn Travis (Boyd ) and Daryle Boyd from her previous marriage; and Meredith Lewis (Morgan) and Richard Morgan Jr. Bonnie loved to read and travel with her group of friends in years past. She adored her eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was always there when you needed her, she was a good wife and mother and she will be missed. Love you, Mom No services will be held.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 19, 2019