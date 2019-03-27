Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie B. Haugen. View Sign

April 12, 1935 - March 15, 2019 Bonnie Boyce Haugen passed away March 15, 2019 in Arlington, WA. She was born on April 12, 1935 to George and Juanita Campbell at her Grandma Campbell's house in Everett. She attended the one-room schoolhouse in Emander, then Rosehill in Muikilteo, graduating from Everett High in 1952. She married Roger Gene Haugen in 1954. They lived in the Silver Lake area all their married life, raising three children, Randi Jo Gilbertson (Dennis) of Marysville, WA and Sun City, AZ, Ricky John (Shawn), and Karen Jean, both of Arlington; grandchildren, Riley James Gilbertson, Rikki Jean Haugen, Warren and Brett Otness; as well as four great-grandkids, her brother, David Campbell of Wenatchee; sisters, Georgia Lynn Bradshaw (Dinny) of Snohomish, and Laurie Ann Bourke (Annie) of Lapel, IN. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger in 1990; a brother, Howard in 1998; sisters, Barbara Blevins in 2007, and Larrie Lou Cook (Booie) in 2013. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Immaculate Conception 1200 E. 5th St. Arlington, WA 98223. Donations may be made to or .



April 12, 1935 - March 15, 2019 Bonnie Boyce Haugen passed away March 15, 2019 in Arlington, WA. She was born on April 12, 1935 to George and Juanita Campbell at her Grandma Campbell's house in Everett. She attended the one-room schoolhouse in Emander, then Rosehill in Muikilteo, graduating from Everett High in 1952. She married Roger Gene Haugen in 1954. They lived in the Silver Lake area all their married life, raising three children, Randi Jo Gilbertson (Dennis) of Marysville, WA and Sun City, AZ, Ricky John (Shawn), and Karen Jean, both of Arlington; grandchildren, Riley James Gilbertson, Rikki Jean Haugen, Warren and Brett Otness; as well as four great-grandkids, her brother, David Campbell of Wenatchee; sisters, Georgia Lynn Bradshaw (Dinny) of Snohomish, and Laurie Ann Bourke (Annie) of Lapel, IN. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger in 1990; a brother, Howard in 1998; sisters, Barbara Blevins in 2007, and Larrie Lou Cook (Booie) in 2013. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Immaculate Conception 1200 E. 5th St. Arlington, WA 98223. Donations may be made to or . Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.