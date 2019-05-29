Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie J. George. View Sign Service Information Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home 804 State Ave Marysville , WA 98270-4237 (360)-659-3711 Send Flowers Obituary

Bonnie Jean George Bonnie Jean George (better known as "Mimi") was born "Baby Girl Kinney" on November 21, 1946 in Seattle, WA. Mimi was adopted by Amy Bickle-Woodley and lived with her mother for some time, before being cared for by her grandparents, Alva and Pearl Higgins. Mimi had just recovered from double knee surgery on January 28, 2019 and had been cared for by Anastasia Malum Morgan. She had been enjoying outings and driving again before unexpectedly suffering a catastrophic brain stroke. She passed peacefully surrounded by her family on May 23, 2019. Mimi graduated from Meadowdale High School in 1965. She worked at Day and Night Grocery during high school and then was employed at Boeing with her best friend, Alice. Mimi was also employed at Lynnwood Home Appliance, Zielsdorf Sewing Center, Woodinville Home Appliance, and General Storefronts. Mimi was married two times in her life. She married Bud Aase in May 1967. On August 15, 1981, she married Bill George and they have been together for 38 years. Mimi is survived by her husband, Bill; and five children, Michael George and wife, Tana; Michele Carlson and husband, Chris; Diana Taylor, Melissa Lawrence, and husband, Jerry; and Merilee Thompson; brother-in-law, Jon George and wife, Patti, and family; and niece, Dawna Talman and husband, Randy; niece, Angela Aase Elam Reddy and husband, Pritham and family. Mimi's heart was filled with love for her twelve grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She loved giving her grandchildren their first bath in her kitchen sink. Mimi adored life and spent her time laughing, smiling, and giving hugs. She was a lover of her family, her friends, her yard, cruises and traveling, her furry kids, puzzles, Adam Lambert, and going out to dinner. There will be a viewing on Saturday June 1, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Bonnie's service will be held at 1pm on June 2, 2019 at the Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home in Marysville, WA, with a Celebration of Life to follow.





