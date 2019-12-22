Bonnie Jean Hereth Bonnie Jean (Davidson) Hereth of Marysville, WA, passed away on December 15, 2019. Bonnie was born in Minot, North Dakota on October 26, 1937. She graduated from Everett High School in 1955 and attended Everett Community College. Bonnie loved her family, travelling, reading, going to movies, talking with friends, and spending time at her vacation home in Soap Lake. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Alice Davidson, and her brother, Wayne. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Dick; her children, Craig (Vicki), Rob (Debbie), and Julie (Guy); and grandchildren, Katie, Jake (Sarah), Brooke, and Brett. At her request, there will be no services.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 22, 2019