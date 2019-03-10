Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie Jean Fuentes. View Sign





Bonnie Jean (Hansen) Fuentes Bonnie Jean Fuentes, born September 8, 1941 in Everett, WA, to Howard Palmer Hansen and Jessie Woodrow (Buzzard) Hansen, passed away March 2, 2019. She grew up on a small farm where her father milked Guernsey cows and sold cream while working full time for Weyerhauser. Growing up on that farm is what made her want to be a farmer. Bonnie attended Fobes School through the 8th grade and graduated from Snohomish High School in 1959. She attended Everett Junior College and then Central Washington College (University) and played basketball and tennis at both schools. Sports were one of the ways she showed her competitive nature. She was a lifelong sports enthusiast, especially enjoying March Madness and the Seattle Mariners. She followed the Snohomish Panthers girls basketball team in the newspaper right through the last season. In the summer of 1962 while driving a pea truck for Twin City Foods, she met her husband and the father of her five children. They bought the farm near Silvana, WA, in 1964 where she lived for the rest of her life. In 1976 she started shipping milk and continued dairy farming until 1997. Bonnie raised her five children mostly on her own, instilling a strong work ethic in all five that has served them well. After the cows sold, she was able to further her creative side. She was an amazing artist and loved quilting. She created quilts for all occasions and the intricate beauty and number of them is beyond imagining. She made the world a more colorful place and she loved gifting others with her bold creations. Painting rocks and birdhouses were fun activities she did with her grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling the country by car or train, taking many day trips over the mountains and of her trips to the coast, Neah Bay was a favorite. Her faith in God and becoming an active member at Peace Lutheran Church in 1980 became a major portion of her life. She served on the Church Council, as Council President, was Peace Lutheran Church Women's President, taught Sunday School, enjoyed adventures with the Out to Lunch Bunch and participated in adult Bible Study until the end of her life. She was a dedicated grandmother and relished in caring for and even spoiling her grandchildren. She loved planning an annual day to dye Easter eggs with her children and grandchildren and nurturing their creative side. She drove across the country to see them and always received them with a smile, even when they ran across the yard to hide from their chores. She loved food and was an excellent baker. Everything was from scratch! Holiday dinners will never be the same without her. She never could quite get the hang of preparing a small meal after cooking for a family of good eaters. Her whole life she valued intelligent conversation and was not afraid of a heated discussion. Doing Sudoku puzzles was a fun way to keep her mind sharp! She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Jessie Hansen and her brothers, Lewis Hansen and Donald Hansen. She is survived by her children, Tony (Lynny), Spencer (Karen), Eric (Jennifer), Mary Jean, Ward; nine grandchildren: Bryce, Hansen, Justin, Jessica, Elijah, Samuel, Simon, Everett, and Phoebe. She also leaves behind Buck Thoms (Debbie) whom she considered one of her children, a large extended family and many friends whose lives she touched and that she enjoyed. A service to remember her will be held at Peace Lutheran Church in Silvana on March 23, 2019 at 11:00 am. It was her desire that folks wear bright colors to her service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Peace Lutheran Church and designated to her grand-daughter, Phoebe's 4th grade class at Presidents Elementary for art supplies, Arlington Resource Center or for Lutheran World Relief Kits. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 10, 2019

