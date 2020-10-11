Bonnie Jean Nieuwenhuis passed away September 22nd, 2020 from complications during a heart procedure. Bonnie was born March 10th, 1952 in Park Rapids MN and graduated from Marysville High School in 1971. She was preceded in death by her parents David and Jean Crane and her brother Bruce. She is survived by son Jeremy (Amber) and grand-daughters Samantha and Sydney, son David and grandchildren Kyle and Kelsey, brother David (Laurie), sister Connie (Tom) and brother Gary (Trudy). No services are planned although there will be a private family get-together at Lake Cushman in the near future.

