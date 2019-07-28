Bonny (Snow) Kent July 4,1946 - March 14, 2019 We are sad to announce the passing of loving wife, mother, and lifetime friend Bonny Kent. After a courageous battle with cancer she passed quietly in the presence of her husband, Charles Kent and her immediate family together with many close friends. Bonny was born in Eckville, Alberta, grew up on a farm in Red Deer and moved with the family to Everett, WA, in 1956. She graduated from Everett High School in 1964. She is survived by her husband, Charles Kent; sister, Lyla Jean Pecora; son, Craig, daughter, Christina, daughter-in-law, Ruth, son-in-law, Aaron; grandchildren, Marie, Isaiah and Quincy. Bonny brought love and joy to all whose lives she touched. Her loving presence is a guiding light for her large extended family and many loyal friends. There will be a Celebration of Life, August 2, 2019 at Forest Park - Floral Hall from 7-9pm.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 28, 2019