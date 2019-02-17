Bradford Dean Reich Bradford Reich, 58, passed away unexpectedly on February 7, 2019. He was born March 16, 1960 in Cheyenne, WY. Brad lived in the Everett, WA, area for the past 18 years. He was employed by Thomas.net building comm-ercial websites. Brad had been a avid cycler and mountain biker, winning numerous compet-itions in California. He loved customizing his cars and being a member of Modern Mopars of Snohomish County. Most of all, he loved the Lord and had been active in Prison Ministries and several local churches. He is survived by his mother and step father, Marilyn and Skip Rigby (formerly of Stanwood, WA); his brother, David (Lori) Rigby and nephew, Reid Rigby of Oceanside, CA; and special friend, Thea Bardetti. He was preceded in death by his father, Delbert Reich and both sets of grand-parents. A memorial ride, spon-sored by the Mopars organization is being planned for early spring. In lieu of flowers, donations in Brad's name to New Life Prison Ministries or Cocoon House of Everett will be appreciated. Arrangements are being handled by the Solie Funeral Home.
