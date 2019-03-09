Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bradford R. Pilkenton. View Sign

Bradford Ralph Pilkenton Bradford Pilkenton was born on January 18, 1940 at Providence Hospital, in Everett, WA, to Frank and Myrtle Pilkenton. He would always inform you he was born on his folks anniversary and add they expected something special and they got it him. He graduated from Everett High School June 5, 1958. Joined United States Marine Corp Reserve in 1957, went on active duty 1960. Was sent to Naval Station San Diego as a security guard. Transferred to 7th Marine and traveled to Cuba in 1962. Joined the Missile Barcode in 1962, Trans-ferred to Okinawa with 9th Marines. Between 1965 and 1970 he had three children. Was transferred back to Camp Pendleton California as Military instructor till 1967 when medically discharged. Then returned to Everett to work as a surveyor for the City of Everett and retired after more than 15 years at Nord Door. In 1981, he met and married Norma Rae Monaghan. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Franklin "Pink"; and a brother-in-law, Ron Argle. Brad is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Norma Pilkenton; his two daughters, Wendy Young and Kimberly Avery (Reed) and his son, Curtis (Roxanne); step daughter, Kassy Kellogg (Steve); one brother, Paul (Pattie) Pilkenton , three sisters, Connie Mitzel (Dennis), Peggy Durr (Dennis) and Sharon Argle; six grandsons and three granddaughters; 12 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Brad helped organize the Marine Corps League in Everett and held several offices in Washington State Marine Corps League. In 1994, he was awarded State Marine Corps League, Marine of the year, Commander of American Legion, Hal Moe Post #6, four years and belonged to the 40 & 8, at Granite Falls. Brad became chairman of the Snohomish County Central Memorial Committee in 1981 where he and his wife worked until health would not allow it. Some of their projects included installing the flags of all military branches of service on the Snohomish County Courthouse grounds and maintaining the Eternal Flame during construction of 2018-19 by facilitating it's temporary relocation to Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery Mausoleum; helping get the War List of all American Wars to be moved to the courthouse for display; and helping organize the Pearl Harbor Survivors, Post #6 in Everett. In 2000, Brad and Norma Rae received the National Four Chaplains award for community services. Memorials may be made to the Snohomish High School JROTC, 1316 5th St, Snohomish, WA 98290. Viewing will be March 11, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at Evergreen Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Evergreen Funeral Home. Graveside service with military honors will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.





Bradford Ralph Pilkenton Bradford Pilkenton was born on January 18, 1940 at Providence Hospital, in Everett, WA, to Frank and Myrtle Pilkenton. He would always inform you he was born on his folks anniversary and add they expected something special and they got it him. He graduated from Everett High School June 5, 1958. Joined United States Marine Corp Reserve in 1957, went on active duty 1960. Was sent to Naval Station San Diego as a security guard. Transferred to 7th Marine and traveled to Cuba in 1962. Joined the Missile Barcode in 1962, Trans-ferred to Okinawa with 9th Marines. Between 1965 and 1970 he had three children. Was transferred back to Camp Pendleton California as Military instructor till 1967 when medically discharged. Then returned to Everett to work as a surveyor for the City of Everett and retired after more than 15 years at Nord Door. In 1981, he met and married Norma Rae Monaghan. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Franklin "Pink"; and a brother-in-law, Ron Argle. Brad is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Norma Pilkenton; his two daughters, Wendy Young and Kimberly Avery (Reed) and his son, Curtis (Roxanne); step daughter, Kassy Kellogg (Steve); one brother, Paul (Pattie) Pilkenton , three sisters, Connie Mitzel (Dennis), Peggy Durr (Dennis) and Sharon Argle; six grandsons and three granddaughters; 12 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Brad helped organize the Marine Corps League in Everett and held several offices in Washington State Marine Corps League. In 1994, he was awarded State Marine Corps League, Marine of the year, Commander of American Legion, Hal Moe Post #6, four years and belonged to the 40 & 8, at Granite Falls. Brad became chairman of the Snohomish County Central Memorial Committee in 1981 where he and his wife worked until health would not allow it. Some of their projects included installing the flags of all military branches of service on the Snohomish County Courthouse grounds and maintaining the Eternal Flame during construction of 2018-19 by facilitating it's temporary relocation to Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery Mausoleum; helping get the War List of all American Wars to be moved to the courthouse for display; and helping organize the Pearl Harbor Survivors, Post #6 in Everett. In 2000, Brad and Norma Rae received the National Four Chaplains award for community services. Memorials may be made to the Snohomish High School JROTC, 1316 5th St, Snohomish, WA 98290. Viewing will be March 11, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at Evergreen Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Evergreen Funeral Home. Graveside service with military honors will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close