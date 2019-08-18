Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bradley A. Lindell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bradley Allen Lindell Bradley Lindell, age 71, of Stanwood, WA, passed away on July 18,2019. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Dorothy; sons, Thomas and Brad Jr., his wife, April, and he was "Papa" to his adored granddaughters, Camilla, Isabella and Olivia. He also leaves brother and best friend, Bill, his wife, Carolyn; niece, Debbie and nephews, Billy. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Gloria Lindell. Brad served with distinction in the USMC, doing two tours in Vietnam. He retired as First Sergeant after 21 years of service. He returned to Washington with his family and began a second "career" at Scott Paper, retiring after 15 years. Brad was also much loved and respected by a close circle of life long friends who will remember him and his antics at parties; especially his unique way of showing them the color of his socks. I am comforted in knowing he knew how much he was loved by his family and his family knew so very well how much he loved them. Sleep with the Angels "My Love" until we're together again. There will be a Memorial in honor of Brad at Debbie Wolfe's home on Saturday, August 24, 2019, beginning at 1:00pm, 4518 Silvana Terrace. 425-231-7489, Food will be provided. Please bring your beverage of choice.



