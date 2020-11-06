He was taken from us in a tragic accident. Gone but not forgotten. He loved being with family. Always had a smile on his face. His favorite hobbies were Fishing/Hunting/Camping. He is proceeded in death with his parents Vernon and Helen Seat, His son Mike, brother Lyn, BIL Joe, SIL Lois (Larry), BIL Dano. He leaves behind his wife Karen of 47 yrs. His children Barbie (John), Kari (John), Bradley (Wanda), Kathy, Robert.Grandchildren Kayla, Kelsey, Ashley, Amanda, Nick, Kaylee, Brittany, Bryce, T'lyn, Zoey, Shay, Trent, Mike, Lucien, Lisa. Also 21 Great Grandchildren. His Siblings Janice, Danny (Diane),David (Linda),Keith, Debbie,Sharon (Bill),Barb. A private family candlelight vigil will be held on Saturday the 7th at 5:30pm at Barb & Johns House. A service will be held at a later date Due to Covid-19.

January 8, 1942 - October 31, 2020