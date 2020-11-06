1/1
Bradley E. Seat Sr.
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bradley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

He was taken from us in a tragic accident. Gone but not forgotten. He loved being with family. Always had a smile on his face. His favorite hobbies were Fishing/Hunting/Camping. He is proceeded in death with his parents Vernon and Helen Seat, His son Mike, brother Lyn, BIL Joe, SIL Lois (Larry), BIL Dano. He leaves behind his wife Karen of 47 yrs. His children Barbie (John), Kari (John), Bradley (Wanda), Kathy, Robert.Grandchildren Kayla, Kelsey, Ashley, Amanda, Nick, Kaylee, Brittany, Bryce, T'lyn, Zoey, Shay, Trent, Mike, Lucien, Lisa. Also 21 Great Grandchildren. His Siblings Janice, Danny (Diane),David (Linda),Keith, Debbie,Sharon (Bill),Barb. A private family candlelight vigil will be held on Saturday the 7th at 5:30pm at Barb & Johns House. A service will be held at a later date Due to Covid-19.

January 8, 1942 - October 31, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved