Bradley John Boddy Bradley Boddy, died at the young age of 60 on Friday, May 17, 2019 in Everett Washington. He leaves three children: Robert, Joseph, and Tiana, and five grandchildren. Brad was born in 1958 in Seattle, WA, and was the youngest of five children born to Marshall and Elizabeth Boddy. They and three siblings still reside in Washington. He grew up in Shoreline and Bothell, WA. After marriage, he moved to the Sultan/Monroe, WA, area for a number of years, then resided in other areas of Snohomish County until his passing. Brad's main occupation was driving truck, specifically dump trucks. Eventually he was able to purchase his own truck allowing him to work for himself. In his younger days he enjoyed water skiing, boating, fishing, engine repair, and spending time at his parents Lake Goodwin cabin. Even in his older years He never ceased to enjoy these past times of boating, fishing, and spending time at the cabin on Lake Goodwin. Brad will be missed by family members and friends.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 16, 2019