Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bradley J. Boddy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bradley John Boddy Bradley Boddy, died at the young age of 60 on Friday, May 17, 2019 in Everett Washington. He leaves three children: Robert, Joseph, and Tiana, and five grandchildren. Brad was born in 1958 in Seattle, WA, and was the youngest of five children born to Marshall and Elizabeth Boddy. They and three siblings still reside in Washington. He grew up in Shoreline and Bothell, WA. After marriage, he moved to the Sultan/Monroe, WA, area for a number of years, then resided in other areas of Snohomish County until his passing. Brad's main occupation was driving truck, specifically dump trucks. Eventually he was able to purchase his own truck allowing him to work for himself. In his younger days he enjoyed water skiing, boating, fishing, engine repair, and spending time at his parents Lake Goodwin cabin. Even in his older years He never ceased to enjoy these past times of boating, fishing, and spending time at the cabin on Lake Goodwin. Brad will be missed by family members and friends.



Bradley John Boddy Bradley Boddy, died at the young age of 60 on Friday, May 17, 2019 in Everett Washington. He leaves three children: Robert, Joseph, and Tiana, and five grandchildren. Brad was born in 1958 in Seattle, WA, and was the youngest of five children born to Marshall and Elizabeth Boddy. They and three siblings still reside in Washington. He grew up in Shoreline and Bothell, WA. After marriage, he moved to the Sultan/Monroe, WA, area for a number of years, then resided in other areas of Snohomish County until his passing. Brad's main occupation was driving truck, specifically dump trucks. Eventually he was able to purchase his own truck allowing him to work for himself. In his younger days he enjoyed water skiing, boating, fishing, engine repair, and spending time at his parents Lake Goodwin cabin. Even in his older years He never ceased to enjoy these past times of boating, fishing, and spending time at the cabin on Lake Goodwin. Brad will be missed by family members and friends. Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close