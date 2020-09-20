Bradley Keith Wolf, 57 of Marysville, WA passed away July 27th 2020 amidst loving family. Brad was born July 19, 1963 in Hettinger, North Dakota to Norman Gene Wolf and Coradavee Irene Wolf. The first of five children. Brad attended school at Pierce Elementary School, Pierce, Idaho; Timberline High School, Weippe, Idaho; and Big Bend Community College in Moses Lake, Washington where he studied aeronautics. Growing up, Brad enjoyed front yard football games and also played on the junior high and high school football team. With the abundance of nature in rural Idaho, he enjoyed the outdoors, swimming, and floating down the river in inner tubes. After college, Brad enlisted in the U.S Army. Following his service with the Army, he settled down in Marysville Washington where he established his lifelong home. He worked for many years at Kimberly Clark and then Boeing. Brad enjoyed swimming, the annual New Years' Polar Bear Plunge, hiking, riding motorcycles, reading, aeronautics and spending time with his cherished daughter Katie and close friends and family. He shared the fruits of his fishing and crabbing hobbies with all, often while watching football games or hanging out in the back yard. Brad had a smile that could light up a room, lived life large and could find humor in the most difficult of situations, emanating infectious laughter to all. Brad was preceded in death by his Father, Norman Gene Wolf in 1970 and his brother, Michael Paul Wolf in 2017. With the passing of his Father, at the young age of 7, Brad, as the eldest of five children, carried his responsibilities with dignity, pride and care. He is survived by his daughter, Katie Renee Wolf of Marysville, WA; his mother, Coradavee Wolf of Billings, MT; sister, Pamela Wolf of San Diego, CA; brother, Tracy Wolf of Portland, OR, and Sister and Brother In law; Roxanne and James Egan of Benicia, CA. A private memorial is planned. As a father, son, brother, and friend, Brad is loved and will be dearly missed. July 19, 1963 - July 27, 2020



