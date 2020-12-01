1/1
Brandon Hanysh
1984 - 2020
Brandon Hanysh passed away unexpectedly at his home in Marysville, WA. He is survived by his mother Torin and brother Colby of Marysville, WA, his great aunt Shelly of Everett, WA, his uncle Troy and Kevin of Marysville, WA, his aunts Joanne and Kerri of Marysville, WA and his aunt Heather of Sedona, AZ, his cousins Melia, Jason, Justin, Jeremy and Scott of Marysville, WA, his cousins Alexander and Seth of Sedona, AZ, his best friends Eric Field of Tennessee and Cole Younger of Seattle, WA. 

October 15, 1984 - July 11, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
