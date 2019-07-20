Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brandon John Elias. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

November 8, 1987 - July 5, 2019 Brandon John Elias, 31, of Marysville, WA was killed while riding his motorcycle after being struck by a drunk driver July 5, 2019 in Snohomish, WA. He was born November 8, 1987 in New Kensington, PA to Albert Elias and Leah McTear. Brandon's parents then moved him to Granite Falls, WA in 1988 where Brandon was raised. Brandon was a man of many trades; his passion was wood working, creating art and he had a strong love for history. He worked for many years at Sound Cedar of Mt. Vernon, WA. Brandon was an avid hiker, BMX rider and enjoyed every project he started. He loved life and lived it to the fullest. He was an amazing partner, son, brother and friend. He was a free spirit and touched many lives with his energetic smile, boisterous laugh and witty humor. Brandon is survived by mother, Leah and stepfather, Scott McTear; father, Albert Elias; sister, Stephanie and Patrick Kelly; brothers, Jared Elias and Dawson McTear; as well as his grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and niece and nephew. He was scheduled to marry in 2020 to fiancée, Jayme Fadden of Marysville, WA. He was preceded in death by his cousin, Mathew Convey. A Celebration of Life will be held for Brandon on July 27, 2019 at the Granite Falls Eagles at 2:00 o'clock p.m. Members and invited guests only.



November 8, 1987 - July 5, 2019 Brandon John Elias, 31, of Marysville, WA was killed while riding his motorcycle after being struck by a drunk driver July 5, 2019 in Snohomish, WA. He was born November 8, 1987 in New Kensington, PA to Albert Elias and Leah McTear. Brandon's parents then moved him to Granite Falls, WA in 1988 where Brandon was raised. Brandon was a man of many trades; his passion was wood working, creating art and he had a strong love for history. He worked for many years at Sound Cedar of Mt. Vernon, WA. Brandon was an avid hiker, BMX rider and enjoyed every project he started. He loved life and lived it to the fullest. He was an amazing partner, son, brother and friend. He was a free spirit and touched many lives with his energetic smile, boisterous laugh and witty humor. Brandon is survived by mother, Leah and stepfather, Scott McTear; father, Albert Elias; sister, Stephanie and Patrick Kelly; brothers, Jared Elias and Dawson McTear; as well as his grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and niece and nephew. He was scheduled to marry in 2020 to fiancée, Jayme Fadden of Marysville, WA. He was preceded in death by his cousin, Mathew Convey. A Celebration of Life will be held for Brandon on July 27, 2019 at the Granite Falls Eagles at 2:00 o'clock p.m. Members and invited guests only. Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close