April 24, 1973 - Sept. 29, 2019 Brandon "Jay" Scott, born April 24, 1973 in Everett, WA, departed this life on September 29, 2019 in Monroe, WA. He was 46. Jay graduated from Monroe High School, Class of 1991. He became a successful carpenter and was known for being a very hard, dedicated worker. Jay loved nature and being in the outdoors, but above all, spending time with his family. Jay is survived by his two daughters, Morgan Scott of Helena, MT and Brook Scott of Bellingham, WA; his mother, Sandi Love and stepfather, Steve Love of Monroe; brothers, Brady Scott of Everett and Jessie Love of Bothell, WA; his stepdaughter, Samantha Ross of Bellingham; stepson, Casey Ross Jr of Sultan, WA; his niece, Akosha Adams; and stepgrandsons, Maverick Little, Wilder Little, and Oliver Ross. He was preceded in death by his father, Douglas "Kent" Scott. Jay was a fiercely loving and devoted father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A Celebration of Life will be held on November 2, 2019 at the Monroe Senior Center, services start at 1:00 p.m. Please sign the guest book at purdykerr.com
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 13, 2019