1/1
Brenda Farmer
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Brenda lee Farmer was known to most as mom or nanna .. she was really an amazing person even when she gave up on life herself she still would give others a hand up.. she was born in lafet indiana on june 2 1944 and she died in her sleep on july 23rd at 3:20 am ...she had 3 sisters Odessa, Janice and the last serviving sister Diana. she gave birth to 4 kids Ronald Hammond, Herbert Hammond, Rhonda Hammond , Melcena Knapp and adopted 1 kid Ilean ... 6 grand children Vanesa, Brandon, Kala, Melcena, Kenagan and Ronald.. We all loved you so very much and we will miss you. You where great insperation and a person with great will power and determination. WE LOVE YOU MOM!!!

June 2, 1944 - July 23, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved