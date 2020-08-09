Brenda lee Farmer was known to most as mom or nanna .. she was really an amazing person even when she gave up on life herself she still would give others a hand up.. she was born in lafet indiana on june 2 1944 and she died in her sleep on july 23rd at 3:20 am ...she had 3 sisters Odessa, Janice and the last serviving sister Diana. she gave birth to 4 kids Ronald Hammond, Herbert Hammond, Rhonda Hammond , Melcena Knapp and adopted 1 kid Ilean ... 6 grand children Vanesa, Brandon, Kala, Melcena, Kenagan and Ronald.. We all loved you so very much and we will miss you. You where great insperation and a person with great will power and determination. WE LOVE YOU MOM!!!

