September 6, 1950 - February 5, 2020 Brenda June Keefe, 69, passed away on February 5, 2020. She was born in Sylva, North Carolina on September 6, 1950 and, as a little girl, moved with her parents and younger sister Rhonda to Washington State where she spent the rest of her years making many friends along the way. She graduated from Everett High School in 1968. While the family is sad to lose her, she was always a tenacious fighter, narrowly escaping death in 1989 and beating incredible odds on many health challenges throughout her life. She was both a very private person and a very social person at the same time – or, in her own words, complicated. She was immensely proud of her home, family and life she had created with her husband, Paul. She was a lover of antiques, the Eagles, and all sorts of sweets – especially Reese's peanut butter cups. She is survived by her children Danielle O'Keefe (Mike Sharp), Justin Keefe (Elena Stecca), and Jennifer (Derek) Hazeltine; sister Rhonda (Rolf) Holle; grandsons Taylor and Jackson; niece Stephanie; nephew Ryan; and six great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Paul and parents Ferris and Lillian Bryson. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the UW Medical Center for cancer research and treatment. A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date.

