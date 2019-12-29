Brenda Moses, 58 of Tulalip, Washington passed away December 23, 2019. She was born November 8, 1961 in Everett, Washington to Alvin and Clarice Moses Sr. She worked at the Bingo Parlor and then at the casino as a table game dealer and pit boss. She enjoyed camping, going to the mountains and enjoyed family gatherings. She like to go blueberry and blackberry picking as well as boating. She was preceded in death by her father, Alvin Moses Sr.; brother, Alvin Moses Jr.; granddaughter, Adrea Elliott; grandson, Michael (Her baby) Brown III and uncle, Delbert Moses, and nephew, Jason Lee Moses. She is survived by her soulmate of 36 years, Tommy; four daughters, Athena (Rob), Aimee, Ateesha (Issac), her baby, Bridget (Nate); her mother, Clarice Moses; sister, Naomi; brother, Brian; grandchildren, Tianna, Alieja, Kyliah, Desean, Kiera, Kathryn, Makhaio, Miniyah; great granddaughter, Aaliyah-Camari; auntie Irene, Charlene, Janice; uncle Neil, as well as other aunties, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. The most important thing to her was spending time with her grandchildren. A visitation will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Schaefer-Shipman with an Interfaith Service at 6:00 pm at the Tulalip Gym. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday at 10:00 am at the Tulalip Gym with burial to follow at Mission Beach Cemetery.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 29, 2019