Im gonna love and miss you forever, Brently. Ill always think of you whenever I sing karaoke and I will sing your favorite Celine Dion song you always had me do and I know you will be happily listening from the other side. Until we meet again one day, my heart will go on and I know so will all of the other hearts of the many people who knew and loved you over the years and those hearts will be once again filled with all of the joy you brought to their lives whenever they think of you and relive those moments in their minds. I wish you didnt have to leave us all so soon but I know I will see you again one day and I hope youll save a seat for me at the bar because we will have so much catching up to do! ❤

Angie Faro

Friend