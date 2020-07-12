1/1
Brent Worster
1976 - 2020
Brent O'Brian Worster, 44, was born on June 4, 1976 in Dover, NH and passed away on July 5, 2020 in Clear Lake, WA. He leaves behind his parents Jeff and Ina Pipkin, brother Robert Worster and nieces Kellie and Alyssa, girlfriend Stacey Moore and her children Nick, Denver and Cassie, as well as countless friends who Brent considered family.

Anyone who knew Brent knows he's the life of the party, with his infectious smile, kind soul, and crazy ideas. There are too many stories to tell about Brent, and everyone who knew him could come up with a million. He will be truly missed... an amazing man that was taken from us far too soon. There is so much more to say; more loving words and happy moments to be lived that can no longer happen. However, as we say farewell and that we love you, Brent would say to everyone: "Don't make it weird!"

Please visit www.hawthornefh.com to share your thoughts and memories and sign the online guest register.

Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA. June 4, 1976 - July 5, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hawthorne Funeral Home - Mount Vernon
1825 E. College Way
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
360-424-1154
Memories & Condolences

July 11, 2020
Son I never thought I would be doing this... you were not suppose to go before me. You are everything to me..you made your mom feel so loved...how can I go on without you... it'll be hard... won't be a day goes by that I won't be thinking about you and lovingi you...son I hate this....I am heartbroken... sending you hugs and kisses to the heavens above..forever in my heart
Ina Pipkin
Mother
July 10, 2020
I am truly sorry for your family's loss. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Although I did not know him personally, I felt as though I did, through the stories I have heard from his loving brother.
Cherise Bowers
July 10, 2020
Melissa Beach
Significant_other
July 10, 2020
Brent and Melissa on Jetty Island
Melissa Beach
Significant_other
July 10, 2020
Brent and Desirae goofing around
Melissa Beach
Significant_other
July 10, 2020
Mr &amp; Mrs Worster photo booth
Melissa Beach
Significant_other
July 10, 2020
Looking at 07/05 all I see is 12 and go figure time was stamped within the 12 oclock hour. We loved you more then a heart can hold. AML AML ❤ Wubeaches
Melissa Beach
Significant_other
July 10, 2020
Im gonna love and miss you forever, Brently. Ill always think of you whenever I sing karaoke and I will sing your favorite Celine Dion song you always had me do and I know you will be happily listening from the other side. Until we meet again one day, my heart will go on and I know so will all of the other hearts of the many people who knew and loved you over the years and those hearts will be once again filled with all of the joy you brought to their lives whenever they think of you and relive those moments in their minds. I wish you didnt have to leave us all so soon but I know I will see you again one day and I hope youll save a seat for me at the bar because we will have so much catching up to do! ❤
Angie Faro
Friend
July 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Carol Battersby
Friend
July 9, 2020
To my Goat, you are forever in my heart and smile. There are no words.. love and miss you dearly! Go PATS!! ❤
Nikkilicious
Friend
July 9, 2020
God Bless You...rest in peace
Candi Deane
Family
July 9, 2020
Thinking of you Stacey... and prayers to all the family and friends.....
Frank Coleman
Friend
