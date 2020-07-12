Brent O'Brian Worster, 44, was born on June 4, 1976 in Dover, NH and passed away on July 5, 2020 in Clear Lake, WA. He leaves behind his parents Jeff and Ina Pipkin, brother Robert Worster and nieces Kellie and Alyssa, girlfriend Stacey Moore and her children Nick, Denver and Cassie, as well as countless friends who Brent considered family.
Anyone who knew Brent knows he's the life of the party, with his infectious smile, kind soul, and crazy ideas. There are too many stories to tell about Brent, and everyone who knew him could come up with a million. He will be truly missed... an amazing man that was taken from us far too soon. There is so much more to say; more loving words and happy moments to be lived that can no longer happen. However, as we say farewell and that we love you, Brent would say to everyone: "Don't make it weird!"
Please visit www.hawthornefh.com
to share your thoughts and memories and sign the online guest register.
Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA. June 4, 1976 - July 5, 2020