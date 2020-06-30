Brett Bartholomew

Brett Allen Bartholomew, age 60, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 17th, 2020 in Anchorage Alaska. Brett was working on a fish tender where he suffered a sudden stroke. Brett was born in Marysville, WA, 1960.Brett was preceded in death by his Father, John Allen Bartholomew. He is survived by his Mother, Jean Costanti-Oehler, Sister, Gina Whitaker, Brother John Bartholomew, Daughter Ashley Varahous, Niece Nickole O'Neill, Nephew, Allan Wade. Brett is also survived by numerous loving Aunts, Uncles, and many Cousins.Brett was a loving man, full of courage, gifted with a bright mind, fierce protector of family, and blessed with a caring heart that knew no bounds when it came to family and friends. These attributes were on full display when Brett once defended Gina and Johnny with his life from an axe wielding man and a crazed dog - true story.Brett's bond with his Sister, Brother, and Mother was everything to him. That bond was Brett's connection to a strong and loving family who held their love for each other to it's highest standard. Brett always expressed strongly that he knew deep down from his earliest memories that he was loved unconditionally, and he returned that unconditional love to all his family members and friends.Brett's enthusiasm for life was contagious no matter who he encountered. He was a master storyteller and routinely had listeners in tears from laughing. Brett was a voracious reader, loved to explore, fish, hunt, and share with others all the many lessons he had learned.Brett graduated from Marysville High School in 1979. He joined the United States Army's 82nd Airborne Division which specializes in parachute assaults. During his military service, Brett was selected to be a member of the All Army Marksmanship Unit where he won several trophies in shooting competitions. Brett was born to be and loved to work outside where he spent many years in Alaska fishing and logging. Brett worked for over 20 years with Eylander Timber Service performing many functions as logger.Brett Bartholomew was truly a unique individual, anyone reading this who knew Brett understands just how accurate that compliment is. No matter who he came in contact with: family, friends, strangers, Brett established immediate camaraderie, doing so effortlessly.Brett will always be revered and loved by his family. We eagerly look forward to the time when we are reunited with him in Heaven - until that appointed time our family will miss Brett more than any written words could ever express.Private graveside services will be held for his family.In lieu of flowers, donations in Brett's name can be made to Holy Family Parish, Kirkland, WA 98033June 17, 2020