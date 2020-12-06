It is with sadness that I write of my brothers passing. Brett was born November 12, 1969 to Edward and Linda (Weberling) Hulse. Brett was born with a disability that never prevented him from living life to the fullest. He graduated from Marysville Pilchuck high school in 1990. He participated in Special Olympics and looked forward to camp every summer.

Brett made friends wherever he went. His smile could light up any room. If he met you, he loved you.

He leaves behind his siblings Cheri, Don and Tammy. He leaves many relatives and friends too many to list.

On November 20 Brett stated he was tired. He embarked on his greatest journey yet. He was 51. He taught me what unconditional love is. I hope when you think of him, you smile.

I love you Brett

Your "baby" sister, Tammy.

November 12, 1969 - November 20, 2020