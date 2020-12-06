1/1
Brett Hulse
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brett's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

It is with sadness that I write of my brothers passing. Brett was born November 12, 1969 to Edward and Linda (Weberling) Hulse. Brett was born with a disability that never prevented him from living life to the fullest. He graduated from Marysville Pilchuck high school in 1990. He participated in Special Olympics and looked forward to camp every summer. 

Brett made friends wherever he went. His smile could light up any room. If he met you, he loved you. 

He leaves behind his siblings Cheri, Don and Tammy. He leaves many relatives and friends too many to list.

On November 20 Brett stated he was tired. He embarked on his greatest journey yet. He was 51. He taught me what unconditional love is. I hope when you think of him, you smile.

I love you Brett

Your "baby" sister, Tammy. 

November 12, 1969 - November 20, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved