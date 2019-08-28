In Memorium Brett Akio Jensen August 28, 1982 - May 7, 2002 Today you would turn 37. We would probably still be having BBQs in the backyard with friends, family, laughter, and lots of love. Instead we gathered a few days early at your Walk and Run #10 and remembered you: your kindness, enthusiasm, warmth, sparkle, intelligence and even your voice with the audio of your graduation speech (CHS Class of 2001). Happy Birthday, dear Brett. We think of you daily and cherish every memory we have of you. You were loved then, now, and forever. Love, Mom, Dad, and Megan www.brettjensen.wordpress.com
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 28, 2019