Brian Jameson Clark was born on July 23rd, 1984 in Edmonds, WA and passed away on August 30th, 2020 in Granite Falls, WA. He is survived by his wife, Kacy, parents, Jim and Rhonda (Beatty) Clark, one sister, Nicole Clark, his pups, Matilda and Herbert and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Brian graduated from the University of Washington in 2006 and was employed by Frontier Communications in Everett, WA. Brian brought joy and laughter to everyone that knew him and he is so greatly missed. We love you, Brian.

July 23, 1984 - August 30, 2020