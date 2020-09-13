1/1
Brian Clark
1984 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Brian Jameson Clark was born on July 23rd, 1984 in Edmonds, WA and passed away on August 30th, 2020 in Granite Falls, WA. He is survived by his wife, Kacy, parents, Jim and Rhonda (Beatty) Clark, one sister, Nicole Clark, his pups, Matilda and Herbert and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Brian graduated from the University of Washington in 2006 and was employed by Frontier Communications in Everett, WA. Brian brought joy and laughter to everyone that knew him and he is so greatly missed. We love you, Brian.

July 23, 1984 - August 30, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved