Brian Douglas Conn (58) was born November 17, 1961 in Whitefish, MT to Dr. Kenneth G. Conn and Marcia M. Conn, and passed away unexpectedly on August 21, 2020. He attended and was confirmed at Peace Lutheran Church, Silvana, WA. He graduated with honors from Marysville Pilchuck High school, class of 1980, and was a scholar athlete in basketball, baseball and golf.He attended Pacific Lutheran University and was a graduate of Central Washington University School of Business. He worked as a business credit analyst for Dunn and Bradstreet, Airborne Express and Avidex. He married Joyce Cassidy at the Little White Church in Silvana, WA, followed by a reception at the Everett G.C.C. with family and friends. They settled in Lake Forest Park until their love and friendship led them separate ways.Golf was a passion he shared with his father Gordon and late Uncle Jack of Whitefish. He was a member of the Harbor Pointe Men's Golf Club where they will play the Men's 2020 Championship in his honor. He had a highly competitive spirit and enjoyed activities with the Arlington American Legion including baseball and softball. He was an avid card player, a trait he learned from his late grandfather.A true sports fan: attending Mariners Baseball spring training/playoffs, St Louis Cardinals, Sonics championship parade and was a University of Washington football season ticket holder.In his passing he will long be remembered and loved by his nieces and nephew Gabriela, Stella and Schuyler. He is survived by his parents, brother Darren Conn and wife Patricia Conn of Ferndale, WA, Uncle Norm Nelson of Whitefish, MT, Aunt Bonnie Palmquist of Annandale, MN, Cousins: Palmquist, Nelsons, McKinleys, Greggs, Harris family, Karalee Jacobs and his many friends.He will always be loved by Mom & Dad!Memorial was held for immediate family at the Little White Church, Silvana, WA on September 4, 2020. November 17, 1961 - August 21, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store