Brian Cratsenberg
1960 - 2020
Brian William Cratsenberg, age 59, died July18, 2020 at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center. He was born August 15, 1960in Juneau, Alaska, the son of Frank and Helen (Sims) Cratsenberg.
Brian graduated from Sehome High School,class of 1978, and went on to work a variety of jobs; a jack of alltrades. He enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed at Ellsworth AFB,Rapid City, South Dakota. After his service, he attended BellinghamTechnical College and was hired by the Boeing Company where his job requiredhim to travel extensively throughout the United States, Europe, Asia and SouthAmerica. He retired in April 2019.
Brian married Marcia Ligocki with whom heenjoyed 30 plus years of marriage. They had one daughter Lacey and he was thehappy "stay-at-home" dad early in her life. Brian enjoyed camping,fishing, boating, golfing, doing puzzles, sudoku and games that challenged hismind. He and Marcia also enjoyed frequenting Nooksack Northwood and Silver ReefCasinos. Mostly, he was a family man and enjoyed hanging out with family andfriends. Brian had the ability to make friends anywhere he went and willbe remembered for his sense of humor and caustic wit.
In addition to his parents, wife, anddaughter, Brian is survived by his two sisters and brothers-in-law Vickie andDan Chaplik and nephews Brayden and Keaton of Sultan, Nancy and Jon Edmonds andnephews Kohl, Brant and niece Ava of Puyallup, and very special friends Fredand Margy (Uncle Fred and Aunt Margy) Schacht.
Brian's family extends a special thank you toEden Health Home Care and to the doctors, nurses and staff at PeaceHealth St.Joseph Medical Center, especially the Intensive Care Unit.
A celebration of life will be held at a latertime. For those who wish to remember Brian in a special way may make gifts inhis memory to the Whatcom Humane Society or Eden Health Home, Bellingham, WA.You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
August 15, 1960 - July 18, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
