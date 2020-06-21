Brian Delp
1968 - 2020
Brian was born June 20, 1968 and passed away in his home on June 8, 2020.

Brian was born in a small town, Dayton, WA. He was born with a smile on his face and carried that on with his quick sense of humor. He was a compassionate man, very generous, with a huge heart.

Brian worked most of his career with the city of Lynnwood as a resident engineer. He took great pride and was dedicated to his profession.

Brian had many friends. He was one of a kind. We all had a story to tell about him, and he as well, had one to tell about us.

Three years ago he met the love-of-his-life, Silvia; she was his wish come true. Silvia was with Brian his final days at his home along with Gayle Anderson, and Debbie and John Portesan. He is now at peace.

Brian we love you and we will see again. May you rest in peace. God Bless.

Private services due to Covid-19. Please share memories at www.beckstributecenter.com. June 20, 1968 - June 6, 2020



Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jun. 21 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
