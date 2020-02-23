Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian G. Mount. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Brian George Mount Brian George Mount, 75, of Marysville, WA, passed away on February 10, 2020 surrounded by many of his loved ones. Brian was born on October 31, 1944 and raised in Darrington, WA. He graduated from Darrington High in 1964 with 11 letters. Brian met his first wife, Susan, while in school. They married and had four children together that they raised in Darrington. His career as an equipment operator started with Summit Timber for 20 years and continued with Miller Shingle where he retired from. Brian owned a bowling alley in the 70's and was also on a bowling league. Brian loved anything sports related. From coaching youth sports (baseball, basketball and football) for 20 plus years to cheering and grumbling about his Seattle teams. He loved tending to his flower and vegetable gardens throughout his life. In his later adult life, he moved to Granite Falls, WA, where he met his current wife, Vi. He gained an additional five children with this union. Brian and Vi enjoyed countless hours dancing and visiting with friends at the Granite Falls Eagles. They enjoyed camping at Pilaguamish with family playing card games and visiting around the campfire. Brian is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Inez and brother, Duane "Punky". Brian is survived by his wife, Violet; brother, Roland "Corky" (Carol); children, Suzette (Dave), Brian (Julie), Cory, Stacy; ten grand-children, four great-grand children, two expected great grandchildren; stepchildren, Carey, Carol (Chuck), Ken (Sheryl), Tony (Linda), Annie (Duane), and their combined six children, fifteen grand children, and numerous other loved ones who will miss him dearly. A service of remembrance will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 1:00pm at the Darrington Community Center including a memorial dinner. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in honor of Brian to the Darrington Junior Athletics Association (DJAA) P.O. Box 954, Darrington, WA 98241.



Brian George Mount Brian George Mount, 75, of Marysville, WA, passed away on February 10, 2020 surrounded by many of his loved ones. Brian was born on October 31, 1944 and raised in Darrington, WA. He graduated from Darrington High in 1964 with 11 letters. Brian met his first wife, Susan, while in school. They married and had four children together that they raised in Darrington. His career as an equipment operator started with Summit Timber for 20 years and continued with Miller Shingle where he retired from. Brian owned a bowling alley in the 70's and was also on a bowling league. Brian loved anything sports related. From coaching youth sports (baseball, basketball and football) for 20 plus years to cheering and grumbling about his Seattle teams. He loved tending to his flower and vegetable gardens throughout his life. In his later adult life, he moved to Granite Falls, WA, where he met his current wife, Vi. He gained an additional five children with this union. Brian and Vi enjoyed countless hours dancing and visiting with friends at the Granite Falls Eagles. They enjoyed camping at Pilaguamish with family playing card games and visiting around the campfire. Brian is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Inez and brother, Duane "Punky". Brian is survived by his wife, Violet; brother, Roland "Corky" (Carol); children, Suzette (Dave), Brian (Julie), Cory, Stacy; ten grand-children, four great-grand children, two expected great grandchildren; stepchildren, Carey, Carol (Chuck), Ken (Sheryl), Tony (Linda), Annie (Duane), and their combined six children, fifteen grand children, and numerous other loved ones who will miss him dearly. A service of remembrance will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 1:00pm at the Darrington Community Center including a memorial dinner. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in honor of Brian to the Darrington Junior Athletics Association (DJAA) P.O. Box 954, Darrington, WA 98241. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close