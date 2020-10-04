Brian Loyd McCollough, 77, passed away on September 21,2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Brian was born in Seattle, Washington. He graduated from Everett High School in 1961. Brian graduated from Western Washington University with a Master's Degree in education. He taught science, history and math. Brian joined the Air Force in 1969 and achieved the rank of Captain. He served in Washington D.C. leading the Air Force Honor Guard. He participated in many funerals of dignataries including President Eisenhower. Brian spoke often of the ceremonies his Honor Guard performed for the returning Vietnam Veterans. He carried solemnity throughout his life for the time when they performed services for those returning courageous men and women who fought and died for our county. He smiled when he related stories of teaching President Nixon how to march for the ritual marches the Presidents participated in. Brian eventually taught in Quincy and Wenatchee. He was very proud of leading a group of middle school students in climbing Mount Rainier. Years later, he left teaching and became a successful real estate agent in Wenatchee. Ultimately, he returned to the Northwest settling in Stanwood and finally Mill Creek. He had a successful career with New York Life as a managing partner and financial trainer. He earned many certificates of achievement. Brian married, Beth, in 2007 in Cabo San Lucas with family and friends present. Brian enjoyed traveling, golfing with his son, reading, and ballroom dancing often escaping his reserved manner flowing across the dance floor with his instructor, Andrea. Brian enjoyed times with family and friends at their condo in Birch Bay. He relished the moments with Rob, Pat, Joe and Dan when they enjoyed the ritual of B&B and cigars with barbecued fresh oysters on the side. He would rise early in Birch Bay and walk the shore with his beloved dogs Julia and Jasper, often returning relating stories of the Eagle nests nearby. Brian found peace in the Birch Bay waters as the tide rolled in and pushed out. His fortitude for polar dips was quite notorious --the family of participants woud hesitate at first but then finally consent- Rob, Brett, Natalie, Darlene, Pat, Joe, Annie, Katherine,Madisen, Olivia, Patrick and, of course, Dan who was the one who initiated the idea. However, a big minus for Beth as a participant. He found freedom in sky-diving and there may have been trepidation but they courageously joined him in a tandem dive --Rob, Pat, and Brett.

Brina's son, Rob, speaks that "he always was striving for self-improvement and found purpose in helping others fulfill their potential... He was a great Dad and instilled a desire for education, individuality, competitiveness and helping others." His sister, Ruthie, "Brian was the eldest of four children and we always said the smartest.... the role as protector of the family....picking apples for money for college...he loved teaching and imparting knowledge."

He is survived by his wife, Beth Barclay McCollough; son Rob McCollough/Darlene, grandchildren Brett and Natalie; daughter Desiree Campbell; sister Ruthie McCollough,nieces Kathleen Fleming, and Tiffany McCollough; brothers Steve and Charles McCollough; step-daughter Katherine McKenzie/Pat, step-grandchildren Madisen, Olivia, and Patrick; step-son Joseph Frank/Annie, step-grandchildren Easton and Georgia, and last but not least his Standard Poodle Jasper.

He is preceded in death by his parents Cecil and Helen McCollough and his beloved goldendoodle, Julia

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The Parkinson's Foundation, NOAH of Stanwood, a memorial bench in honor of Brian to be placed in Mill Creek residential area or to your favorite charity.

There will be a private Memorial Service held for Brian

July 22, 1943 - September 21, 2020