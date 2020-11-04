1/1
Brian Neville
1943 - 2020
{ "" }
Brian Leroy Neville, age 77, of Everett, WA, passed away on October 23, 2020, in Everett. Brian was born on June 15, 1943 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. Brian worked for BFGoodrich Aerospace in Everett for many years and retired from there. He enjoyed long conversations with friends, Antique Auto's, Crossword and Jigsaw Puzzles, Diamond Jewelery, Billiards, Husky Dogs and Wolves. Brian is preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Thelma Neville. He is survived by his wife, JoAnne Neville; his children, Brian C. Neville, Christina Skywater, Kimberly Bovee, Jim Klimek and Tracy Yanez; his siblings, Vaughn Neville and Susan Lennon; six grandchildren, four greatgrandchildren and foster granddaughter, Troisun Decker. A memorial service will not be held at this time, due to pandemic.

June 15, 1943 - October 23, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
