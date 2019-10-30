Feb. 12, 1965 - Oct. 16, 2019 On October 16, 2019 Brian suddenly passed away. He is preceded in death by Robert and Nancy Haight. He is survived by his wife, Carol; children, Jessica and Josh Buning, Rachel and Ryan Haight; his sister, Shawn and Don Kerns; nephew, Brysen; and niece, Shelby; his granddaughter, Madyson Buning; his friend, Kimberley Wiley. Brian will be missed dearly. We all know he's with his buddies having one heck of a party up there. His Memorial will be November 17, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Pioneer Hall in Arlington, WA.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 30, 2019