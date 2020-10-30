Brian Tyler Price was born on August 24th, 1982 in Everett, Washington to Gary and Diane. Brian attended Everett High School, where he excelled at every sport he played. He was a phenomenal athlete. Brian met Angela Kline while working for the Department of Fish and Wildlife and On Aug 16th, 2003, Brian and Angela exchanged their vows at the Little Chapel on the Hill, in Silvana, Washington. They welcomed two sons, Gabriel (16) and Christian (13). Brian was a proud union member of the Local 26, out of Burlington, Washington. Brian had an unconditional love for his family and especially his sons. He was a thoughtful man who always put others before him, no matter what. He was the type of person who would drop everything to go help a friend. He was the type of dad who would buy glasses and wear them, even when he didn't need them, just to make his son feel more confident wearing his new glasses. He was his boys number one fan. He loved going to their games, tournaments, and races. If he didn't fully understand what was going on, he would make it a priority to understand, just so he could help coach and support his kiddos. He loved watching movies and playing video games with his boys. He was always down for a Star Wars or Marvel marathon. He was a grill master and made amazing spaghetti. He loved rough housing and getting down on the ground wrestling with the kids. Brian enjoyed going on walks with his boys and his dog Ringo. He would much rather spend his Saturday nights with his kids then out with his friends. When he wasn't able to spend time with his kids, he loved to spend time with his mom. Sunday's at the Price house were always busy with cheering his team on with his brothers, mother and kids. He always kept a special place in his heart for Bella, loving her as if she was his own child. He was preceded in death by his father Gary Price. He is survived by Angela, Gabriel, Christian, Cameron and Bella; his Grandmother Ruth Myers; mother Diane Price; his brothers Matthew (Tristin) and Kevin; his sister Jennifer (Bruce) Campbell; his Uncles Rick (Brenda) Myers and Robert (Sylvia) Myers; his auntie Barb (Dan) Hopp and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. August 24, 1982 - October 20, 2020