Brian Ronald Crandall Brian Crandall, 60, died at his home in Bothell, WA on February 18, 2020 with family by his side. Brian was born December 24, 1959, in Everett, WA, to Ronald and Sandra Crandall (Barstad). As a child he was active with Little League baseball and Boy Scouts. He also enjoyed boating and fishing as a family. He graduated in 1978 from Cascade High School in Everett, WA. Mr. Crandall worked many years in the appliance service center at Sears. It is there that he met his former spouse, Noelle Crandall (McCurdy). Together they raised two children. His interests included Ford Mustangs, coaching softball, golf, boating, mountain biking and watching the Seattle Seahawks. He is survived by Noelle; two children: Coral (Brad) Ringer and David Crandall; brother, Michael (Kristy) Crandall; mother, Sandra Crandall; three grand children; and several aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his dad, Ronald Crandall. Donations in memoriam may be made to Seattle Children's Hospital.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 1, 2020