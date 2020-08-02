Brian was born Sept. 15, 1948 and died on July 18, 2020 in Crystal Lake, WA. Survived by his brother Jeffrey Speakes, sister-in-law Gwen Speakes, niece Kelly Long, niece Ally-Marie Fisher and husband James Fisher, nephew Thomas Speakes & grand-nieces Madelynn & Morgan Long. He graduated Bothell High School & the University of Washington. He served in the army & completed law school at the University of San Diego. He practiced law in San Diego until his retirement to Crystal Lake, WA. Brian was a member of Crystal Lake community for 32 yrs. & served on the Board & as an Officer of Crystal Lake, Inc. providing many volunteer hours & legal counsel. Sports were his passion - Seattle Seahawks & UW Huskies his favorites. He was loved & respected & will be greatly missed. A community service, post-COVID, will be scheduled next year. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the charity of your choice or Crystal Lake, Inc. community projects in honor of Brian are suggested.

