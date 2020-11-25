1/
Bridgetta Mary "Jetta" Helmbolt
1964 - 2020
Bridgetta "Jetta" Mary Helmbolt, 56 of Tulalip, WA passed away Nov. 16, 2020.
She was born July 11, 1964 in Seattle, WA to Charles and Madge Billings. She married Burton Thomas Helmbolt on November 22, 1986. She was a Wife, Mother, Grandmother and a huge Seattle Seahawk fan as well.
Jetta is survived by her husband, Burt; children, Thomas Allen Helmbolt, and Mary Etress Bond (Keith); her sister, Maggie Billings; father-in-law, Burton Helmbolt Sr; brother-in-law, Anthony Helmbolt; and grandchildren, Kaden and Riley Bond.
A celebration of Jetta's life will be held Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home at 1:00 PM. Burial will be at Washington Memorial Park in SeaTac, WA.

July 11, 1964 - November 16, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home
804 State Ave
Marysville, WA 98270-4237
3606593711
