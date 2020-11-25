Bridgetta "Jetta" Mary Helmbolt, 56 of Tulalip, WA passed away Nov. 16, 2020.

She was born July 11, 1964 in Seattle, WA to Charles and Madge Billings. She married Burton Thomas Helmbolt on November 22, 1986. She was a Wife, Mother, Grandmother and a huge Seattle Seahawk fan as well.

Jetta is survived by her husband, Burt; children, Thomas Allen Helmbolt, and Mary Etress Bond (Keith); her sister, Maggie Billings; father-in-law, Burton Helmbolt Sr; brother-in-law, Anthony Helmbolt; and grandchildren, Kaden and Riley Bond.

A celebration of Jetta's life will be held Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home at 1:00 PM. Burial will be at Washington Memorial Park in SeaTac, WA.

