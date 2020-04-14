Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Britt-Marie Hansson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

June 30, 1934 - April 6, 2020 Britt-Marie was born June 30, 1934 in Gothenburg, Sweden and passed away April 6, 2020. She was raised in Gothenburg where she attended school and spent summers in Störa Hoga with family. She attended Uppsala University where she graduated with a degree in Home Economics and worked in various hospitals in Stockholm and Gothenburg until 1958. She immigrated to the US with the love of her life, Bertil, in 1959. Together, they lived in Puerto Rico and Las Vegas, before eventually settling in the Pacific Northwest, where they raised their family. Britt-Marie worked at the West Seattle Hospital, then volunteered and worked at Mount St. Vincent DePaul. She also volunteered for years at the Nordic Heritage Museum helping to maintain the Swedish room. Britt-Marie and Bertil enjoyed many years at their cabin at Hood Canal. After retirement, they traveled extensively, became avid bridge players, and enjoyed spending time with friends and family. Britt-Marie returned to Sweden throughout the years and maintained close contact with her family there. Britt-Marie had a lightheartedness about her. She was talented at needlepoint, enjoyed baking, always maintained her Swedish traditions, admired and cared for her neighborhood hummingbirds, and had a love of good food! Most important to her was family. One of her greatest delights was watching her granddaughters grow into wonderful women. She is survived by her son, Chris (Joli) and their daughters, Erica, Madeline and Annika; and daughter, Marie (Sten) and their daughters, Anna and Leah. She was dearly loved and will be deeply missed. The family would like to express their gratitude for the staff of Evergreen Health Hospice. If you wish, donations in memory of Britt-Marie can be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or Evergreen Health Hospice.





