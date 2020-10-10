The last and most painful "Goodbye", Brittani Telquist, at the age of 41, has passed away in Mukilteo, Washington and did not wake from her life October 2, 2020.

The youngest of 7 kids fathered by the late Albert Telquist, she is survived by brothers, Dennis Telquist, Daryl Telquist, Duane Telquist, George Telquist, and Justin Mullene; and sisters, Donna Sherman and Danielle Christianson. She leaves behind more aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, coworkers, and great friends than apologetically can even begin to list.

Her late mother, Deborah Hilderbrand, birthed Brittani in Houston, Texas December 13, 1978, but Brittani has spent most of her life growing up in Mukilteo. Working hard for Alfy's pizza as a cook in her youth, she later became an invaluable System Analyst serving Premera for over 20 years. Adventure, sports, music, sleeping, and meeting new people to create memorable friendships is Brittani. A witty, fiery, hilarious redhead that was loved more than she ever realized and has left everybody with priceless memories. She was an open, caring, and sometimes painfully honest mentor that has left her family and countless friends with an unfillable void.

Due to current health concerns, no formal wake has been scheduled, but there will be a Facebook notification when possible. Thank you, Brittani, you were amazing!

December 13, 1978 - October 2, 2020