Collins Our family is deeply saddened to inform our community of the passing of our dearest angel and brightest light, Brittney Michelle. She passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday September 24, 2019. It is always a great tragedy to lose such a young and beautiful soul too soon however we take solace in the knowing she now rests in eternal peace and glory with our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. She touched many and harmed none. Brittney was at her happiest while enjoying the simple pleasure of life like family time, cooking, all things FABULOUS like make-up and fashion, and nature. We will be holding a celebration of life for Brittney at her parents on Saturday October 5, 2019 from 1pm-4pm. Email Alicia: [email protected] In lieu of flowers (due to allergies) we ask you bring/send a plant or tree that can be returned to nature in one of her favorite spots or at her parents home. She is survived by her father, Dean, mother, Karen, sister, Alicia, brother, Cory, nephews, Jayda Jax and Joe, and nieces, Sydney and Kinsey. " Be kind to one another"
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 2, 2019